‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Hulkbuster Redesign Inspired by Construction Equipment

In the ten years that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been quick to point out that the character constantly innovates his suit and technology for any battles he and the rest of the Avengers may come across.

In the case of trying to coral Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) gamma-infected alter ego, Stark built the Hulkbuster armor, a piece of technology that first debuted in Joss Whedon’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. After a brief intermission, the bulky Hulk-stopping armor reappeared in Avengers: Infinity War with a fresh new look.

According to concept artist Phil Saunders, he looked to construction equipment when designing the latest iteration of the Hulkbuster armor.

“The proportions of Josh Nizzi’s Hulkbuster Mark I from Avengers: Age of Ultron were very successful, so I tried to keep my designs within those basic proportions–very humanoid and muscular,” Saunders in The Art of Avengers: Infinity War. “It was inspired by construction equipment. I just wanted to create something that felt very tough but also a little bit more organic and muscular in the form language than the previous version, in keeping with the direction that Tony Stark’s designs have been heading.”

While both Downey and Ruffalo are set to reprise their roles in next year’s Avengers 4, it has yet to be seen if the Hulkbuster armor will make a comeback. If it does, it’ll need an overhaul as the Battle of Wakanda in Infinity War left the armor tattered and broken.

Even if the Hulkbuster isn’t used again, Ruffalo himself insists Avengers 4 will feature “mind-blowing” technology.

“I mean the technology’s come so far now – and just wait ’til you see the next one [Avengers 4],” Ruffalo told The Marvelists. “What we’re able to do with the technology is mind-blowing!”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed indefinitely.