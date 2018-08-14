‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Wins Teen Choice Award

Robert Downey Jr. was awarded Choice Movie Actor at the Teen Choice Awards Sunday night for his role as Tony Stark-slash-Iron Man in Avengers: Infinity War.

“I gotta tell you, this is such a big deal for me. It’s probably the most significant achievement of my career,” Downey said in his pre-recorded acceptance speech. “Without you I’m nothing. With you I am but a small, yet integral, part of the Cinematic Universe known as Marvel.”



Downey beat out Spider-Man actor and Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Tom Holland and Captain America star Chris Evans, Henry Cavill (Justice League), John Boyega (Pacific Rim Uprising) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner: The Death Cure).

The ten-years-in-the-making Marvel Studios blockbuster is also up for the Teen Choice’s biggest award, Choice Action Movie, where it competes against Justice League, Maze Runner, Pacific Rim and Tomb Raider.

Downey’s Infinity War co-stars Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlett Johansson, and Zoe Saldana are up for Choice Action Movie Actress, and Josh Brolin is nominated for Choice Movie Villain for his hefty role as Mad Titan Thanos.

Downey’s armored Avenger famously launched Marvel Studios’ connected universe of films, which has since earned more than $17 billion at the worldwide box office.

“This is a miracle. And if any one of us took credit it would be heresy. It would be blasphemy,” the Iron Man star said in a lengthy speech delivered at the Infinity War world premiere in April.

Calling the mega-franchise an “isolated incident” in Hollywood history, Downey said, “If you play a superhero in one of these movies, and it works, you become a big star. And it is meaningless unless you use that to achieve something higher.”

He addressed his future as Iron Man in March, telling Empire Magazine, “You don’t know what or how you’re gonna end until it is.”

“I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want. Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I’m looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards,” Downey said. He’ll next return as Iron Man — potentially for the last time — in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to own digitally ahead of its disc debut Tuesday, August 14.