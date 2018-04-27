‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Iron Man Win at the 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards

Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War was named Favorite Movie at the 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Saturday, while star Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was awarded an orange blimp as Favorite Superhero.

Infinity War topped Aquaman, Mary Poppins Returns, The Kissing Booth, To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and Marvel's own Black Panther at the kid-voted ceremony. Downey's Tony Stark beat out Jason Momoa's aquatic superhero and Marvel colleagues Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson). Evans, Boseman, Hemsworth, and Momoa also competed against Skyscraper star Dwayne Johnson and To All The Boys I've Loved Before star Noah Centineo for Favorite Movie Actor, ultimately awarded to Centineo.

Downey next reunites with Evans, Hemsworth, Johansson, and Hulk star Mark Ruffalo and Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in Avengers: Endgame, which will lend greater focus on the original six Avengers even amid the additions of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Infinity War carryovers Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper).

"People would point out that that Cap wasn't in Infinity War a whole lot," Marvel Studios chief and master planner Kevin Feige said in a recent issue of Empire Magazine. "And Iron Man didn't really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way."

The fourth Avengers has long been speculated to send off Downey's Iron Man, who launched the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe with his first solo movie in 2008.

In 2018, the star told Empire he was looking forward to "whatever resolution" Endgame brought his way, pointing towards a line borrowed from wife Susan Downey: "You don't know what or how you're gonna end until it is."

"That takes a lot of the edge off," Downey said. "She's learned how to be like, 'You won't know until you're there, so you're wasting your time on that equation. That's not on the test.' I could project all kinds of stuff. I could get into the black dog. Whatever you want. Or I could stay, spiking it in the end zone until I have to be carried off. I'm looking forward to whatever resolution is in the cards."

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.