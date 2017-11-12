Kevin Feige Says Filming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ is “Emotional”

Now that Thor: Ragnarok is in theaters, the focus is beginning to shift to the next movies on Marvel Studios’ schedule, including the highly anticipated crossover Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige spoke with Collider about making the upcoming Avengers film, teasing the gigantic scope of the production.

“I guess what has surprised me is how emotional it all is,” Feige said. “Every day, every dailies, every time an actor that has never interacted with a character comes in contact with a character they’ve never interacted with, it’s amazing.”

But with three different movies coming out per year and multiple productions taking place at the same time, Feige has to maintain a lot of spinning plates.

“It’s both funny, it’s moving and just seeing all those people together in one spot is—you know me, I like to look ahead. I like to focus on, I’m already in Black Panther world, even though we’re talking about [Thor:] Ragnarok. We keep going,” Feige said.

But even though he’s constantly got an eye on the future, the producer recognizes how special making these Avengers movies is to everyone involved.

“There is something very special about those movies that is happening everyday on set,” Feige said. “It’s not just the crew that feels it, or me that feels it, it’s all the cast who are all mega-stars in their own right, yet feel privileged to be doing what they’re doing every day. Joe and Anthony [Russo] handling it, two movies at the same time, in an unprecedented fashion.”

While there is still one more Marvel movie to go before the upcoming Avengers epic kicks off, anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War is already pretty high. The buzz has gotten much larger after some lucky fans saw a sneak peak of the new film at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con.

Though we’ve yet to see a trailer for the film, Vision actor Paul Bethany said he’s seen the preview and called it “badass.”

Let’s hope the rest of us who didn’t go to the conventions and aren’t in the movie get a chance to see the footage soon.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters May 4, 2018.