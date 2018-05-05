Kevin Smith Gives Full ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Hour Long Review

If there’s one thing that fans can count on, it’s that filmmaker Kevin Smith has opinions on all things pop culture. That certainly holds true for Avengers: Infinity War with Smith sharing his full thoughts on the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Smith, who has now seen the film multiple times, took to Facebook yesterday to share his review of Avengers: Infinity War in an hour-long live for his followers. While most of the hour was spent with Smith largely summarizing the plot details of Infinity War, he did sprinkle in his overall thoughts about the movie throughout with his biggest praise coming right at the beginning.

“I loved the Avengers: Infinity War,” Smith said. “It goes without saying, I’m in the bag for these Marvel movies of course, but this was a stunning achievement.”

He also went on to detail why he felt the film was so great, praising the film for being “epic” while also praising its effects. He noted that Infinity War managed to still feel like it had a grand scale even with CGI — something he noted doesn’t really happen in contemporary films.

This film was epic, epic in the way old Hollywood movies used to be epic, like Gone With The Wind and stuff like that and that’s tough to say in a digital age ’cause in the digital age it’s really hard to get that epic feel going because ever since the Lord of the Rings movies we know that like all of those bodies, man, when you see all these bodies coming over a hill, a bunch of orcs and sh*t like that, they ain’t real. That’s a bunch of persons in a room with computers going zeroes and ones, zeroes and ones and creating a look and it’s fascinating to look at, but now the audience is so trained for digital and CGI that very little ever truly feels epic,” he said. “Not Infinity War. Infinity War felt large.”

Smith, who revealed to TMZ earlier this week that he had almost gone to see the film for a third time because it was so good, also had praise for the movie’s storytelling, particularly how the narrative threads from the previous films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe came together.

“You could tell they put the money up on the screen and also they did something that very few people could ever do, man,” Smith said. “Since they had a bunch of movies basically telling singular stories leading up to this big event you could trust that the audience understood things that were happening, details about characters and about relationships from all the previous movies.”

Smith’s full review of Avengers: Infinity War is very much in line with his initial take. After the film’s premiere, Smith took to Twitter to share is emotional reaction. Even then Smith praised the film for being epic.

“I am overwhelmed,” Smith wrote. “The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s gigantic. @Marvel masterpiece. SO much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4…”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

