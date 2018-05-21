Kevin Smith Reveals ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment That Made Him Scream Out

Avengers: Infinity War delivered audiences countless surprises, with even filmmakers like Kevin Smith left unable to predict what would happen from one moment to the next. Smith’s reaction to one moment in the film caused such a shock that he couldn’t refrain from screaming out at a press screening before the film’s release, with one publication’s review noting his reaction in their official write-up.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War

“When it looks like Tony Stark is getting killed, like Thanos breaks that thing off and f-cking stabbed him, like, I literally lept forward in my seat and was like, ‘Noooo!’ like f-cking Luke Skywalker watching Ben Kenobi get killed and shit,” Smith explained during a live taping of his podcast Fat Man on Batman. “And then, it turns out, that’s not what happened. But then I read the Daily News review, from the New York Daily News, and they were like, ‘This movie is full of surprises, so much so that filmmaker Kevin Smith screamed “No!” at a certain point in the movie.’”

This moment wasn’t the only surprise the filmmaker enjoyed, as the whole adventure was so riveting, he had completely forgotten about certain characters until the post-credits scene.

“It was an incredible ride and I was deeply invested, but that moment at the end…I forgot about Nick Fury and sh-t,” Smith confessed. “Like, all of a sudden they went to credits and I didn’t know what the f-cking post-credits sequence would be and when they showed Nick Fury and Maria Hill I was like, ‘Oh sh-t, I forgot about them, this is an Avengers movie, they should be in it. And then I was like, ‘Oh sh-t, they’re fading away.’ And it was a beautiful fate with him going, ‘Motherf–,’ and he doesn’t get to say it. And then the device, when they push in on it, I was like, ‘Who? Who? Who?’ And then when they showed the Captain Marvel symbol, I was like, again, my wife is sitting next to me, like ‘Oh f-ck!’”

Despite how much he appreciated the moment in which he thought Tony Stark had been killed, that post-credits scene seemingly became one of his favorite scenes in the whole film.

“I loved that moment so f-cking much,” the filmmaker admitted. “That whole ride back to the hotel, with my wife, I was like, ‘You don’t get it, Captain Marvel, first we’re gonna see Ant-Man and the Wasp in three months and then we’re gonna see Captain Marvel that’s gonna be set in the ’80s and that’s why that device looks so sh-tty and old and we’re gonna find out how they met and how Sam Jackson knows how to call her and sh-t like that.’”

Fans can see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now before Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6th. Captain Marvel lands in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

