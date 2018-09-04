‘Thor’ Fans Discover Curious Loki Trend in All His Marvel Movies

In Avengers: Infinity War, one of the most popular villains in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe met a tragic and grisly end, when Loki was choked to death by Thanos with his lifeless body being left behind for Thor to mourn over.

But this might be the end of an era for Marvel Studios, as one fan discovered a specific trend for the God of Mischief that has occurred in every single superhero movie that Tom Hiddleston has starred in. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Studios is known for using recurring motifs and callbacks to previous films. Loki being slammed to the ground, looking up in shock, almost helpless, has been a staple of the franchise ever since the first Thor movie.

While the first few times Loki was grounded served to provide a sense of closure, as if the character was serving penance for his misdeeds, it became a source of comic relief in films like Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers. But in Avengers: Infinity War, it carries finality, and the Asgardian prince we’ve come to know and love is finally gone.

Actor Tom Hiddleston confirmed his character’s true death (hence the “no resurrections” line) during a previous convention appearance at ACE in Seattle.

“So, I’ve known about that scene for two years. I met with Marvel in May 2016, and they were actually telling me the story of Ragnarok with concept art and images. The Russos came in, and I introduced myself. So, all four of us sat down, and they said this is how Infinity War begins,” Hiddleston said. “My whole journey through making Thor: Ragnarok — I knew this was coming. By the end of Thor: Ragnarok, Loki has been accepted as Thor’s brother again.”

And when it comes to his character’s allegiance, fans get to see his true colors come out in Thor: Ragnarok.

“If the exterior is that either he’s trying to pit the Avengers against each other or he’s trying to work some kind of scheme, if you can allow the audience to see the vulnerability behind all of that,” Hiddleston said. “I had to remind myself every day he’s the god of mischief and it’s my personal obligation to have a great time. And so there’s something of him, I recognize a part — a very childlike part — of myself in that, in trying to have as much fun as possible, because he is… I also don’t think he’s truly evil. He never was, even in the Norse mythology, in the pantheon.”

Loki might get a second chance, and another opportunity to be slammed to the ground, when Avengers 4 premieres May 3, 2019.