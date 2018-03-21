How Crossovers Help ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Breathe

There is a lot of mystery surrounding Avengers: Infinity War, which is set to hit theaters in just over a month. There are endless questions surrounding things like the backstory of Thanos, the Black Order, Hawkeye’s disappearance, the location of the Soul Stone, and so many other things.

One thing we do know: Infinity War will include A TON of Marvel heroes.

While the prospect of having all of these characters is certainly exciting for a fan, you’d imagine it had to be difficult to balance them all in the fame film, especially considering the fact that many of the heroes come from tonally different franchises. During a visit to the Infinity War set last summer, ComicBook.com got the chance to hear from the film’s writers, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and they explained just how they managed to make all these character work together on the page.

“Well, I mean sometimes you play into it,” Markus said. “You cut to the Guardians and it’s a breather. If you’re going from T’Challa and Captain America being very intense, you cut to Quill and Drax and it’s like, *sighs*. It doesn’t mean they’re not carrying as much plot, it just means the tone is different. But it’s also fun to drag people into each other’s tones. Pull someone into the Guardians and have them go, ‘What the f*ck is with you guys?’”

Markus and Feely were then asked about which characters would be paired up in the film and, while they didn’t reveal specifically who would be together, they had a lot to say about creating these new relationships.

“I don’t know if we can tell you what the pairings are but yeah,” McFeely began. “One of the goals after Civil War… we got in a room for 4 or 5 months trying to crack these two ridiculously big things.”

“We had wall of characters and at a certain point you just go, ‘That’s funny and that’s funny. What’s a story that could get those two [characters] together?’”

“Right,” said McFeely. “We talked a lot about, it’s a Joe Russo term, ‘strange alchemy.’ What is it when you put the two characters together, even in a fairly normal traditional situation, but since we’ve invested in those characters and known them, we sort of delighted in the idea of those two people rubbing against each other. So, we always chased ‘delight’ – and terror. Lots of terror.”

“And we’re coming off Civil War,” Markus continued. “We’re coming off Winter Soldier. So that’s there’s lots of backstory that still needs to play out in addition to the Thanos situation. Like, I just walked by Sebastian Stan out there. You could put Bucky in a room with anybody and they’re going to say, ‘Oh sh*t! He’s a maniac.’ He’s shot Natasha [Romanoff] twice as far as I can keep count, so it’s going to be interesting.”

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, and Marvel will follow that up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Black Panther is still playing across the U.S. where it’s hoping to win a record sixth consecutive weekend at the box office.