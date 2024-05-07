Marvel's Secret Wars #8 Gets 40th-Anniversary Tribute Poster by 100% Soft

The regular and variant editions of the poster go on sale on May 8th at 1 p.m. ET.

One of the most seminal storylines in the history of Marvel Comics is the 12-part Secret Wars event, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. In honor of the event, artist 100% Soft has crafted an all-new tribute to the event by replicating the cover to Secret Wars #8, which put Spider-Man's black costume front and center in a striking image. What makes the tribute poster so charming is that, while the original cover is intense and ominous, 100% Soft has replicated it in their signature, adorable fashion, putting a delightful spin on the otherwise morose artwork. The new poster will be available on the official 100% Soft website on Wednesday, May 8th at 1 p.m. ET.

The artist describes the poster, "It's the 40th anniversary of Marvel Comics' Secret Wars, so to celebrate, I recreated one of my favorite comic book covers ever -- and one of the best of all time -- Secret Wars #8, as a limited edition licensed screenprint. This is the issue where Spider-Man gets his iconic black symbiote suit. Did you know he basically gets it out of an alien costume-making machine? Comics rule."

The official details on the new poster are as follows:

16"x24" Screenprint

Limited edition of 200, dayglow variant edition of 100

Individually numbered and signed by artist Truck Torrence

Printed by D&L Screenprinting

Available Wednesday, May 8th at 1 p.m. ET

$50 regular, $60 dayglow variant

Available in the US, UK, and Canada



(Photo: 100% Soft)

Spider-Man's black suit has become a fan-favorite ensemble for the character, especially in regards to how the costume became intrinsically linked with the alien symbiote that would become known as Venom. Despite ultimately being linked with a more sinister take on the character, its origins were a bit more humble and more benevolent than the ruthless Venom.

The suit first debuted in live-action in Spider-Man 3, which replicated the nature of the black suit tapping into Peter Parker's more aggressive tendencies, and once Peter realizes the impact the suit is having on him, he's able to separate himself from it. A desperate Eddie Brock finds the suit and enjoys the power it gives him, even if it drives him towards violence.

With the events of Secret Wars reportedly set to be the basis for an upcoming Avengers movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this new poster is a great opportunity to not only share your love of Spider-Man, but also to start getting excited for Avengers: Secret Wars, which will reportedly release in 2027.

