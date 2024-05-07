X-Men '97 Don Classic Marvel Costumes In New Teaser

X-Men '97 just gave fans some new looks at the classic costumes coming this week. The fan-favorite e animated series is rocketing towards an exciting conclusion on Disney+. On social media, Marvel Studios is hyping the next part of the finale with some iconic Wolverine, Storm, and Marvel Girl looks for the fans. It's no secret that showrunner Beau DeMayo was a big fan of Pryde of the X-Men. These costumes are dead-ringers for the ones featured in the short-lived animated series. Seeing some of these looks in live-action has been a dream of some fans for most of their lives. While this is not that, it's going to go a long way in keeping the hype around X-Men '97 at a fever pitch!

Before the series got rolling on Disney+, DeMayo sat down with Entertainment Weekly to preview X-Men '97. The throwback aesthetic was something they talked a lot about. "Every design choice is actually a clue to the storylines we're doing," DeMayo told the outlet. "Nothing is arbitrary." He also nodded toward the 1989 X-Men pilot some of the designs were to be used in. "It's a nice nod to Pryde of the X-Men," he continued. "But it is to throw the X-Men back to a time where they're thinking about: What part of this do I want to keep? Was it truly simpler back then, or were we just more naive?"

The more things change, the more they stay the same #xmen97 #xmen pic.twitter.com/vV8ARlOmps — Beau DeMayo (@BeauDemayo) May 7, 2024

X-Men '97 Helping Mutant Fever Take Over

(Photo: Marvel Animation)

There's no question that the fans have responded to X-Men '97 in a real way. ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Professor X actor Ross Marquand about the impact this show is having on social media and beyond. The fan-favorite voice actor is proud of what they've accomplished. He's hoping that X-Men '97 can provide some of the same inspiration for the current generation that X-Men: The Animated Series did for him as a youngster. It all comes in cycles like that.

Marquand said with ComicBook, "You know, it's just like it's so heavy and I really feel like I'm grateful and I'm hopeful for the next generation of fans who are 10 or 11 years old now watching the show. For them to have the same reaction that I did. For them to be like, 'I wanna do that or I wanna draw Marvel Comics, or I wanna be a part of that world.' That's my hope for this."

X-Men '97 Is Gearing Up For A Massive Conclusion

Over on Disney+, there are just two episodes left for Season 1. Marvel Studios' teases their new animated series: "X-Men '97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future."

'The voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler."

"Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo."

Are you pumped to see these iconic suits in X-Men '97?