‘Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD’ Star Promises ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tie-Ins Coming

One of the more exciting elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is seeing how widespread the events of a film can impact various other series, with Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD often helping elaborate on the fallout from recent theatrical releases. Some MCU fans have been wondering how the events of Avengers: Infinity War will impact the ABC series, with one star teasing there will be references to the film in the show’s future.

“Yeah, we do have stuff in the background periodically that references and ties into what’s going on with Avengers: Infinity War,” Adrian Pasdar, who plays Talbot, shared with TVLine. “Yeah, they use that. They always tie in very well with what’s going on [in the movies].”

Given the widespread ramifications of the film, it would seem impossible to ignore the fallout of the film’s climax, though SHIELD‘s recent trend of intergalactic adventures could help avoid having to directly address Thanos and his battle with the Avengers.

During last week’s episode, which premiered the day Infinity War hit theaters, one character addressed Iron Man, Doctor Strange, and Spider-Man’s bout with the Black Order in New York City with the relatively casual line, “Have you been paying attention to the crazy stuff happening in New York?”

Pasdar himself wasn’t able to speak more about how the events of the film could affect the series, as he had yet to see the film at the time of the interview.

“I was invited to the premiere and I just couldn’t make it,” Pasdar confirmed. “I feel like a vegetarian butcher — I work in the business, but I don’t sample the food!”

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD debuted in 2013 and shortly thereafter depicted the characters cleaning up the aftermath of a deadly battle featured in Thor: The Dark World. Throughout the season, the series then helped establish the concept of S.H.I.E.L.D. and its inner workings, making the reveal that Hydra had infiltrated the government organization in Captain America: The Winter Soldier feel all the more powerful.

In the series’ five seasons, the connections to the MCU films or series on Netflix have been few and far between, though fans hold out hope that there will be more crossovers in the future.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

