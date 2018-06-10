Marvel’s Official ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Crosses 200 Million Views on Youtube

The first trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War has now been viewed on YouTube more than 200 million times on the official Marvel Entertainment channel, the most-watched single upload of a movie trailer on YouTube.

Avengers: Infinity War has earned $1.3 billion internationally and $654.7 million domestically for a $1.99 billion global box office total. Avengers: Infinity War will soon become the fourth film ever to reach $2 billion at the box office, though it may not still have enough momentum to surpass Star Wars: The Force Awaken‘s $2.068 billion total to become the third highest grossing movie ever is less clear.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avengers: Infinity War was the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth Marvel Studios film to earn at least $1 billion and is the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

Domestically, Avengers: Infinity War was the second-fastest film to reach $500 million and its domestic box office total is now $654.7 million, making it the fifth highest grossing movie ever at the domestic box office, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936.6 million), Avatar ($760.5 million), Marvel’s own Black Panther ($699.3 million), and Titanic ($659.3 million).

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War ranked highly in ComicBook.com’s definitive ranking of all 19 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. You can see the complete list here. If you’re wondering about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, here are some of the movies that Avengers 4 is likely to set up.

Avengers: Infinity War may have the most trailer views, but it is another Marvel Studios release, Black Panther, that took home this year’s Best of Show at the Golden Trailers awards.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.