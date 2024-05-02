Marvel's The Fantastic Four Adds Paul Walter Hauser in Mystery Role

Paul Walter Hauser's dance card continues to fill up, with the in-demand actor reportedly joining the cast of Marvel's The Fantastic Four. The First Family of the Marvel Universe has its cast, with Pedro Pascal playing Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby portraying Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn flaming on as Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the lovable Ben Grimm (The Thing). While The Fantastic Four's plot remains a closely guarded secret, at least its cast continues to be reported on, with Deadline reporting the Marvel Studios film is adding Paul Walter Hauser.

The site reports Paul Walter Hauser's role in The Fantastic Four is undisclosed, which should lead fans to speculate on just who the actor could be playing. Is Hauser voicing the Fantastic Four's trusty robotic sidekick H.E.R.B.I.E.? Is he portraying one of the team's classic villains like Mole Man? There are no answers at this moment, but it surely lends plenty of fodder for fan theories to percolate.

Paul Walter Hauser's star has risen in recent weeks, with news that he's a part of the Naked Gun reboot alongside Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, and Kevin Durand. Hauser is also playing the fan-favorite Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Farley in an authorized biopic, and can be heard as the voice of Embarrassment in Inside Out 2.

Photo credit Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images