Hugh Jackman Claims He Nearly Wore Blue-and-Yellow Costume in The Wolverine

How close to Deadpool & Wolverine star Hugh Jackman get to wearing that yellow-and-blue Wolverine costume during the Fox-Marvel era? Pretty darn close, according to Jackman!

"We almost did it in The Wolverine," Jackman said about the yellow-and-blue suit. "But from the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right, it felt so right. I was like, 'That's him.' There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me... It's great for Deadpool to have someone who will punch him in the face,"

(Photo: 20th Century Studios/Marvel)

It's now an interesting anecdote of Marvel movie lore James Mangold's The Wolverine almost went with a comic-accurate look for Jackman's Wolverine. While Jackman is referencing a yellow-and-blue costume concept for The Wolverine in his Empire interview, fans also know that Wolverine's yellow-and-brown suit did make an appearance in The Wolverine – only for the scene to be deleted from the theatrical cut. The image of Logan's yellow-and-brown suit, gloves, and cowl in waiting in a case is the only live-action hint we've had of a comic-accurate Wolverine costume... until now. Hence why it has become so iconic.

What's crazy about comic book movies is how much audience sensibilities have changed regarding their aesthetic. When Hugh Jackman first played Wolverine in X-Men (2000), there was an entire joke built into the film about Wolverine not liking the team's black leather suits, and Cyclops sarcastically questioning whether yellow spandex would be better. Now, nearly a quarter-century later, Jackman wearing that aforementioned yellow suit has become the biggest thing in movies this year.

What Is Deadpool & Wolverine About?

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

The trailer and early synopsis for Deadpool & Wolverine have teased the story of Wade Wilson (Reynolds) being detained by the TVA and sent on a mission. Wade recruits an emotionally-broken Wolverine variant from a dark timeline where the X-Men died, and their mission takes them to the multiversal wasteland the TVA has been using as a dumping ground, and where the beast Alioth (as seen in Loki) roams. Somewhere in that mix is Cassandra Nova (Emma Corin), a villain with deep ties to Charles Xavier, and a malevolent history in X-Men comics.

There have been teases of former Fox-Marvel movie stars coming back en masse for cameos in Deadpool & Wolverine – and even mega-star Taylor Swift appearing in the film as an iconic X-Men character. Despite there being a menagerie of cameos appearances expected in Deadpool 3, Shawn Levy has promised MCU fans are not required to do any "homework" to enjoy the film:

"I was a good student in school. I'll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies," Levy told AP. "I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world. But I didn't want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research."

Deadpool & Wolverine has a release date of July 26th – the 11th Anniversary of The Wolverine's release.