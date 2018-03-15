‘Captain America: Civil War’ Leads Directly Into ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War will pick up with the Avengers characters where most were last seen in Captain America: Civil War, though a considerable amount of time has passed.

The Russo Brothers, the sibling directors behind both films, opened up about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s timeline and lead-in to Avengers: Infinity War while speaking to press on the set of the gigantic Marvel Studios ensemble flick. “It’s a direct corollary to the end of Civil War,” Joe Russo said. “You’re coming into this film with the ramifications of that film at the forefront of this movie.”

As for the timeline, nothing has been nailed down officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Avengers: Infinity War appears to be following such a lead. “We always do everything based on when the last movie came out,” Joe Russo said, implying it would be set somewhere around April of 2018.

Anthony Russo chimed in to add that it was “gonna be roughly two years” after the events of Captain America: Civil War. As for the Avengers which will be on the Avengers roster to start the film, it will be “the same group that was with him at the end of Civil War.”

Of course, the Sokovia Accords might still be altering the Marvel heroes plans of action. Captain America was last seen bailing his pals Hawkeye, The Falcon, and Ant-Man out of a middle-of-the-ocean jail while Tony Stark abided by the government’s request and ended up coaching Spider-Man months later.

In any case, Avengers: Infinity War might just be the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, regardless of its timeline. “If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” Joe Russo said. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.