Why ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Didn’t Include Netflix Characters Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War considered including the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Netflix characters like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and Jessica Jones but a big problem kept them sidelined.

The writing duo behind the movie boasting the largest opening weekend of all time, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, opened up about the process of bringing so many characters together into one film. With the film heading to New York City for a few scenes, they had considered bringing in the small screen Marvel heroes but ruled against it to avoid cheapening or cheating the characters.

“We talk about that all the time,” McFeely told Collider. “I don’t know anything about animosity [between Marvel Studios and Marvel Television]. In a movie this big, we certainly had the conversation, ‘Should we put Luke Cage in this? Here we are in New York…’ That kind of stuff. As you could probably tell, it would be just a glorified cameo at this point. We’re trying to honor the MCU movies and if we then further tell the audience, ‘Oh, you should also have a good knowledge from this streaming service over here that you may or may not be subscribing to.’ That’s really asking a lot. We’re already asking a lot.”

As happy as some fans would have been to see Daredevil or Luke Cage helping clear the streets of New York City why Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian paid planet Earth a visit, others would have felt cheated by their quick entrance and exit.

“You’ll have just as many people going, ‘That’s all you gave Luke Cage!’” McFeely said.

Furthermore, the events of Avengers: Infinity War would have effected the upcoming seasons of each Netflix show more thoroughly had they appeared in the movie. “They’ll have seasons next year,” Markus said. “We couldn’t bring in that many people and not blip a bunch of them just an odds thing. You know? Next year, Daredevil starring Rosario Dawson!”

Like the Netflix characters, Captain Marvel was also left out of Avengers: Infinity War. The Brie Larson heroine who is set to appear on the big screen, was merely teased in the films final moments. “We want Marvel to be introduced in her own movie,” McFeely said of the decision.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.

