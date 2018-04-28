‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Now Projected For $225 Million Opening Weekend

Now that Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters, the box office tracking for the film’s opening weekend keeps growing larger and larger.

According to Variety, the much-anticipated Marvel Studios flick is now on pace to break $225 million domestically in its initial weekend at the box office.

By comparison, netting $225 million would place Avengers: Infinity War second on the all-time domestic opening list between the two most recent Star Wars films.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is at the top of that list with a $248 million while The Last Jedi is currently second ($220 million).

With a run time of two hours and 36 minutes, it doesn’t appear length is one considers when determining whether or not to catch Infinity War. Early reports suggest that Joe and Anthony Russo’s third entry into the MCU is outperforming expectations, raking in a reported $39 million in Thursday night previews state-side — a new record for movies in the super-hero genre — and an additional $95 million from showings overseas.

All-in-all, Infinity War opened in 4,474 venues across North America, the second-widest domestic release ever. The only movie to open on more screens was Universal’s Despicable Me 3 (2017), which opened at 4,529 locations.

Should Infinity War box office receipts keep on pace, 2018 is looking to be Marvel Studios best year fiscally to-date. Black Panther — the first solo movie to feature T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Wakanda in the MCU — went on an astonishing run at the box office, topping $683 million domestically.

In comparison to Infinity War‘s projected $225 million opening, Black Panther opened to $202 million at the box office.

So far, it appears the commercial success is syncing up with the critical response. Infinity War has been certified fresh with an 84% score on Rotten Tomatoes and it has an 84.75 ComicBook.com Composite Score.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

