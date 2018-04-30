‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Are Wondering if There Is Oxygen on Titan

It’s no secret that a portion of Avengers: Infinity War takes place on Titan, Thanos’ destroyed home world. Bits of it was shown in teasers and trailers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, but now that audiences have seen it on the big screen there is one burning questions fans keep asking — is there oxygen on Titan?

Warning! There are MAJOR spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point. If you haven’t seen the movie yet and are trying to avoid spoilers, now would be a good time to go check out some of our other stories. You’ve been warned!

Some of the most dramatic scenes in Avengers: Infinity War take place on Titan. When Ebony Maw captures Doctor Strange and takes off with him on his Q-Ship, Spider-Man/Peter Parker goes after him with Iron Man/Tony Stark not too far behind. After dispatching Maw and rescuing Strange, the three remain on the ship until it lands on Titan. There, they meet up with Star-Lord/Peter Quill, Drax, and Mantis. While there is a lot of action that happens after that — specifically a plan to confront Thanos and remove the Infinity Gauntlet that goes awry — fans can’t help but notice that none of characters appear to have any issues breathing.

I just watched Infinity War and I’m leaving the teather. Excellent by the way, my only question is… How could @RobertDowneyJr continue to breathe normally in Titan? 😂 I need answers Mr. Stark. — Mayra Alejandra (@AlyMonkiki) April 28, 2018

It’s a valid question. In Marvel Comics, Thanos’ home is based off Saturn’s real-life moon Titan which means that from a scientific standpoint, human beings shouldn’t be able to breathe without assistance. The real Titan has a dense atmosphere of 95 percent nitrogen and 5 percent methane which means some sort of oxygen mask would be a must. Yet, in Infinity War, the three humans — Peter, Tony, and Doctor Strange — have no issues breathing. Quill also has no issues, though he’s only half human so that might make a difference. Considering that the MCU semi-accurately represents some elements of space in other ways (specifically Maw’s death in the vacuum of space after being ejected from the Q-Ship) many fans find this oxygen question confusing. On fan has even been on a Twitter campaign to get answers, tagging directors Anthony and Joe Russo in his question.

@Russo_Brothers Can you please answer my question!! How can iron man and spiderman breath in titan? Does titan has oxygen? But its gravitational pull was all over the place??? — Lakshjeet Singh Mann (@lakshjeet_mann) April 30, 2018

However, the answer to the oxygen question is probably very simple and one that may have already been answered in Infinity War. As the Q-Ship is heading into space, Spider-Man is shown clinging to its side and starting to have difficulty breathing as he is running out of oxygen. Tony sends the Iron Spider suit to him to protect him and give him the ability to breathe again. As the Iron Spider uses the same nano-technology that is in Tony’s suit and we’ve seen that Tony’s suit can do some crazy amazing things, the most likely explanation is that the technology somehow also continuously provides oxygen to Peter and Tony both even on Titan.

And as for Strange? He did get Dormammu to give into his demands back in Doctor Strange, after all. Breathing on Titan was likely a piece of cake.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

What other questions do you have about the mechanics of things in Infinity War? Hit us up with your thoughts and questions in the comment section!