Peter Dinklage’s ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Role Revealed

Avengers: Infinity War had so many secrets surrounding it that we didn’t even know for sure who certain actors were playing in the movie. The biggest mystery of all was no doubt the casting of Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, whose role was speculated to be anything from one of the Infinity Stone guardians (Pip the Troll) to one of the Watchers of the Universe.

As Infinity War‘s release approached, Marvel fans were sure that they’d figured out the mystery, and it was widely reported that the actor was voicing Thanos’ henchman, Corvus Glaive. Turns out that was completely wrong as well – so here’s how Dinklage actually fits into Avengers: Infinity War. (Spoiler Alert!)

Thor’s storyline in Avengers: Infinity War sees the Thunder God on a quest to obtain a new mythical weapon to replace Mjolnir, which was destroyed by Hela in Thor: Ragnarok. After running into the Guardians of the Galaxy after Thanos destroyed his ship (and his fellow Asgardians), Thor recruits Rocket and Groot to join him on a journey to Nidavellir, the cosmic forge of the dwarf blacksmiths, who made all of Asgards most powerful weapons – plus a some other important cosmic artifacts, as well.

Upon arriving at the forge, Thor, Rocket and Groot find its flames to be extinguished, and the blacksmiths all gone – save one. That’s when Peter Dinklage makes his Marvel Cinematic Universe appearance, playing Eitri, the last of giant dwarf blacksmiths in the universe.

It’s a strange sight, seeing Dinklage in super-sized form, standing next to Thor and Co., but his dramatic chops come in handy for what is a pretty tragic arc.

Eitri reveals to Thor that it was he who made the Infinity Gauntlet for Thanos, after the Mad Titan threatened to kill all of his fellow dwarves. Eitri agreed to forge the universe-ending weapon, but Thanos didn’t keep his word (surprise), and killed all of the blacksmiths anyway. As “mercy” for Eitri, Thanos spared his life, at the cost of coated the blacksmith’s hands in molten metal, so that he could never forge anything again.

Inspired by Thor’s courage and selflessness, Eitri agrees to help the Asgardian forge a new weapon: the mythic axe Jarnbjorn, aka “Stormbreaker.”

Eitri sends Thor, Rocket and Groot on their way back to Earth, and his left alone to oversee the rekindled forge of Nidavellir. While his hands are gone, the ideas for powerful weapons and cosmic tools still exist in Eitri’s head – provided he survived the dreaded havoc Thanos unleashed on the universe.

