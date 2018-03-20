New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Photos Released

The floodgates have started to open up for Marvel Studios’ upcoming crossover epic, pitting Earth’s Mightiest Heroes against the Mad Titan known as Thanos.

Marvel finally released the long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Infinity War last week, offering a glimpse of what to expect when the film premieres in theaters. And now some new photos have made their way online ahead of the movie’s spotlight in Empire Magazine. Take a look below:

new pics from Infinity War! pic.twitter.com/3hj26BTtFm — shellhead (@starkfuturism) March 19, 2018

The new photos offer a glimpse at the conflict that will rock the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, giving fans even more to speculate when it comes to which heroes survive the deadly encounter with Thanos’ Black Order.

One photo includes another shot of Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, Wong, and Bruce Banner in the chaotic streets of New York City. They’re doing their best pose for the album cover, which is likely to win a Grammy whenever it finally releases.

And though we know the Science Bros. will have their fateful reunion, don’t expect it to last; Iron Man will head off to confront Thanos in what appears to be the dead world of Titan, while Bruce will reunite with Captain America and Black Widow at some point.

We’ve seen glimpses of Bruce standing in what appears to be Wakanda in the first Avengers: Infinity War teaser, working on what appears to be the Hulkbuster arm. He’s also with Cap and the Falcon when they arrive in Wakanda, stepping off the quinjet.

One photo shows Bruce seemingly perplexed at what he’s looking at, while the bearded Cap looms in the background. It seems like those rumors of Bruce piloting his old pal Veronica AKA the Hulkbuster have some merit to them.

new guardians of the galaxy pics from infinity war pic.twitter.com/Gf0LkebODo — t (@peterquillsI) March 19, 2018

Iron Man, on the other hand, will fave his own struggles. We know he’ll come face to face with Thanos at some point, and it appears his armor will take a direct hit and leave him defenseless. It sounds like the Mad Titan even taunts him at one point, telling him that he hopes what’s left of humanity remembers his efforts when it’s all said and done.

There are also new shots of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Mantis and Star-Lord. We saw a glimpse of Mantis reviving Thor from his first encounter with Thanos, before the group splits up. We’ll find out what role those characters play in the movie very soon.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

