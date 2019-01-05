‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Questions Iron Man Plot Hole

In Avengers: Infinity War, Tony Stark kicked ass with the most advanced version of the Iron Man suit that he’s ever created. So why was it severely lacking in one key development?

A Marvel Studios fan took to Reddit to point out a discrepancy in Stark’s tech, looking at the high-speed rocket that gave Spider-Man his advanced suit while leaving Iron Man in the dust.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, despite the lacking thrust power, Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge armor is still one of the most advanced pieces of technology we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. Marvel Studios’ EVP of Production Victoria Alonso addressed the suit’s importance while speaking in Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie.

“The Bleeding Edge was something that we talked about for a long time,” said Alonso. “We wanted to have something that was tighter to the body, that he could command on the go, that didn’t require him to suite up elsewhere. He could do it just by tapping the RT, and create different weapons that came from the suit itself so he could defend himself — because don’t forget, he’s never had to face someone like Thanos.”

Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige backed up Alonso’s assessment by playing up the Mad Titan as the biggest threat in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and how every film so far has lead up to the Avengers’ conflict with Thanos.

“Thanos has been lurking in the shadows with a desire to obtain these Infinity Stones, which has played a big part in our other films,” Feige said in Marvel Studios: The First Ten Years. “We’ve introduced the Tesseract, revealed to be the Space Stone; the Mind Stone, which came out of Loki’s scepter and then went into Vision’s forehead; and the Time Stone: the Eye of Agamotto that Doctor Strange wears is an Infinity Stone itself! And of course the Guardians dealt with the Power Stone.

“So these storytelling devices that we’ve seeded into every film will continue to play a part and come together,” Feige continued. “We’ve been teasing this for six years. That’s a long time to tease something cinematically before paying it off. Thanos has to be the greatest villain in our movies.”

Fans will see if Tony Stark has any more upgrades up his sleeve when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.