New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moviebill Poster Revealed

Yet another epic movie poster for Avengers: Infinity War has been revealed.

The poster is exclusively at Regal Cinemas as part of the Moviebill program. The poster shows the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the rest of the Marvel heroes caught in a cosmic storm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below:

Moviebill is an augmented-reality program given to moviegoers who buy tickets at Regal theaters. Fans can scan Moviebill contents, including this poster, using the Regal Cinemas app to activate their augmented reality capabilities.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently on track for what could be a record-breaking opening weekend at the box office.

Avengers: Infinity War will be the finale to ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as an origin story for the film’s villain, Thanos.

“This is about the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” writer Stephen McFeely said during a press visit to the Avengers: Infinity War set. “This is about everyone getting together, or trying their hardest to get together, to fight a guy named Thanos. We’ve been teasing Thanos for many movies in 30-second clips, so hopefully all the lead up will allow us to really go to town with him and make him a villain that requires this epic level of storytelling That is the word I would use most often. It’s ridiculously big.

“One of the big challenges is how to make sure he’s not just a relentless machine collecting stones like he’s going shopping,” McFeely continued. “So we want to give him a full weighted emotional story. You can kind of say this is Thanos’ origin story so that he will get the weight of any of the previous heroes in terms of the decisions he has to make in order to get what he wants.”

How excited are you for Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Infinity War releases on April 27th. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.