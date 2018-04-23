‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars Get Creative to Avoid Spoilers

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters in just a few days, but that doesn’t mean that the cast of the eagerly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe film are being any less careful about giving spoilers away.

At today’s press conference for Infinity War today in Los Angeles, the film’s stars as well as director Anthony Russo got creative when it came to their responses to questions so as not to give anything about the massive film away. How creative? Well, there was a lot of talk about bass fishing. When asked about how his character, Star-Lord, reacts to being back on Earth for the first time in 30 years, Chris Pratt chose to talk about bass fishing so as not to accidentally give away spoilers to Infinity War.

And Pratt wasn’t the only one. When Russo, who directed the film alongside his brother Joe, was asked about whether fan-favorite Phil Coulson or other Agents of SHIELD characters would appear in Infinity War, he circled back to Pratt’s answer.

“I’d like to talk more about bass fishing,” he joked.

It wasn’t all about bass fishing, though. Scarlett Johansson was asked about the film’s fashion elements and joked that her character, Black Widow, has a new vest in the film. It’s a comment that Dave Bautista circled back around to when he was asked about how his character, Drax, wants to kill Thanos.

“Can I talk about my fashion sense?” Bautista said. “I would love a new vest, but I guess Drax has sensitive nipples that will never be covered.”

Even with all the joking to avoid spoilers, the event wasn’t all avoiding questions. Benedict Cumberbatch attempted to clarify a previous claim that he’d read the full Avengers: Infinity War script. You may recall that the Doctor Strange star previously told Entertainment Weekly that he’s read the script for Infinty War largely because of the information that his character needed to have for his role in the film. Now, though, he walked that claim back a little.

“I read A script,” he clarified. “Whether I read THE script is for them to know and me to find out when I see it tomorrow. Whatever I read isn’t necessarily what you’re going to see.”

And while Cumberbatch will get to see Infinity War tomorrow night at the Red Carpet Premiere for the film tomorrow night, the rest of us will just have to wait a few more days. Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on Friday, April 27.