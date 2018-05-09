‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Projected to Make $600 Million in Profit

Considering how completely Avengers: Infinity War has dominated the box office since its release, it should come as no surprise that the film will make a sizeable profit for Disney.

Deadline reports that after just 10 days in theaters, Avengers: Infinity War has already surpassed its budget and is now raking in profit for Disney. This is a feat that is still a challenge for most studios but seems to be becoming easier and easier for Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm releases.

The report goes on to say that analysts are projecting a $1.88 billion worldwide box office total for Avengers: Infinity War by the end of its theatrical run. After ancillaries are paid, that’s an estimated $600 million in profits for the studio.

There is still the possibility that Avengers: Infinity War could join the elite $2 billion box office club, but that depends on a couple of factors that mostly involve overseas markets. Avengers: Infinity War will see competition from upcoming releases Deadpool 2 and Solo: A Star Wars Story (another Disney property), but both of those films are expected to rely more on the domestic box office, meaning Infinity War should continue to safely dominate internationally.

China may play the biggest role in deciding the fate of Avengers: Infinity War. The film still hasn’t opened in the region but is said to be building quite a buzz. However, Marvel is still a growing brand in that market. Marvel’s biggest success there so far has been Captain America: Civil War, which brought in $207.7 million. While that’s a solid take, its still nothing compared to homegrown films Wolf Warrior 2, which made $946.4 million, and Detective Chinatown, which made $563.3 million, making it hard to predict exactly how well Infinity War will do in the region.

Avengers: Infinity War had the highest-grossing opening weekend of all time at the domestic box office, earning $257.6 million. The film earned $112.5 million in its second weekend at the domestic box office, which is the second-highest second weekend of all time behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens‘ $149 million.

Avengers: Infinity War is also the fastest movie to ever reach $1 billion at the box office globally, making it the sixth Marvel Studios film to reach that benchmark, and the 15th highest-grossing film of all time. Its box office total currently stands at $461.4 million domestic and $1.2 billion worldwide.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.