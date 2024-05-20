Mercs, it's time to put your money where your mouth is: Deadpool & Wolverine tickets are now on sale.

Marvel Studios announced Monday that presale tickets are up for grabs with new footage from its only movie this year (in theaters July 26). Reuniting Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's metal-clawed X-Man for the first time since 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the R-rated Marvel movie pairs the frenemies when the Time Variance Authority recruits Wade Wilson to safeguard the multiverse.

The third Deadpool movie is "the team-up that all of us fans have waited at least 15 years to see," director Shawn Levy, who worked with Reynolds on Free Guy and Jackman on Real Steel, said at CinemaCon. "Hugh and Ryan in their most iconic roles, bringing their A-game every day, was remarkable."

Alongside Reynolds and Jackman are returning Deadpool stars Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna, and Stefan Kapičić reprising their respective roles as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Yumiko, and Colossus of the X-Men. Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) plays TVA Agent Paradox, and Emma Corrin (The Crown) plays villain Cassandra Nova, the telepathic twin sister of Professor Charles Xavier.

"I always wanted Hugh to come back," star, co-writer, and producer Reynolds said in a recent interview of coaxing the longtime X-Men star out of superhero retirement after 2017's Logan. "My first meeting with [Marvel Studios president and Deadpool & Wolverine producer] Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago ... was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool/Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time."

"And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time," he continued. "And the contents of that conversation ... I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is only in theaters July 26. Captain America: Brave New World is slated for Feb. 14, 2025, followed by Thunderbolts* on May 5, 2025, The Fantastic Four on July 25, 2025, Blade on Nov. 7, 2025, Avengers 5 on May 1, 2026, and Avengers: Secret Wars on May 7, 2027.