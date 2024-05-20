Deadpool & Wolverine: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Face Off in New Poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's newest frenemies are coming together this July. Deadpool & Wolverine reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together for the first time in 15 years, as they last shared the screen in 2009's critically-panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine. While that film featured watered-down versions of Wade and Logan, both mutants are set to be unleashed in their full R-Rated glory in this team up. As evident by early trailers, Deadpool and Wolverine getting on the same page will take some time, as distrust towards the Time Variance Authority as well as the metal-clawed mutant's overall distaste for his newfound friend may necessitate some fisticuffs first.

Deadpool and Wolverine Battle in New Poster

This summer's greatest showdown has its official poster.

In celebration of tickets going on sale, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine. The frame showcases Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their respective characters' comic-accurate suits on a white backdrop. Wolverine has his claws aimed at Deadpool's chest while Deadpool has two pistols lining up Wolverine's already-tattered threads, suggesting this still is pulled from the duo's battle in The Void from the early trailers.

You can check out the full poster below...

"From the moment I put it on here, I was like, 'How did we never do this?' It looked so right," Jackman said of donning the yellow suit for the first time. "It felt so right. I was like, 'That's him.' There are different sides of Wolverine we haven't seen before in the movies. It was exciting for me."

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26th.

In Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) will change the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Wolverine (Hugh Jackman). The film also stars Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, and Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, with the return of Deadpool alums Morena Baccarin as Vanessa Carlysle, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Karan Soni as Dopinder, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney as Peter, and Lewis Tan as Shatterstar. Aaron Stanford is returning as Pyro from the X-Men film series, with Jennifer Garner rumored to return as Elektra Natchios.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D'Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.