NBC Executive Explains Why Law & Order: Organized Crime Moved to Peacock

An NBC Executive reveals why Organized Crime moved to Peacock and why it was a win-win for the network and the show

Law & Order fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief when it was revealed that Law & Order: Organized Crime was renewed for a fifth season, though that did come with one major change. Season 5 of Organized Crime will have a new home, as it will depart NBC and set up shop exclusively on Peacock. Organized Crime has done quite well on streaming, and in an interview with TV Line, President of Program Planning Strategy at NBCUniversal Entertainment Jeff Bader put its impressive performance on streaming into perspective and put to rest any doubts about Organized Crime's overall success.

"Organized Crime is a VERY successful show; this isn't a show that was on the bubble," Bader said. "It's a show that works across the board, and it's very, very strong on streaming. [Moving Season 5 to Peacock] is a win-win for us – 80% of its viewing isn't in the time period where we schedule it, it's delayed on Peacock, so it just made sense to move that to free up the time period."

Organized Crime has been averaging 5.3 million viewers in the 10 PM EST time slot, and it scored a 0.6 rating in the key demo. That is right in line with last season's numbers, the show ranks quite high amongst NBC's drama lineup.

In addition to its new home, Organized Crime will experience another key change with its new season. John Shiban will be returning as showrunner for season 5, marking the first time a showrunner has been at the helm for multiple seasons of the show. There have been multiple showrunners in the mix for Organized Crime, including multiple showrunners during individual seasons at some points, so having some consistency in that role should only help the team and the show hit the ground running.

Organized Crime completes the franchise's renewals at NBCUniversal. The flagship Law & Order series will enter its 24th season, while SVU will return for its 26th season. For the Chicago family of shows, it will be Chicago Fire's 13th season, Chicago Med's 10th season, and Chicago PD's 12th season. It's not yet known what will replace Organized Crime's original time slot.

While Organized Crime is experiencing the biggest change, there will be changes to some of the other shows as well. Camryn Manheim is exiting Law & Order, and Sam Waterston departed the series earlier in the year. Stepping in for the iconic Jack McCoy is Tony Goldwyn, who is playing the series' new District Attorney.

