Fans Are Loving Bucky and Rocket Raccoon in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Somehow, Marvel Studios did the impossible. The company has released its most ambitious film yet as Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. The explosive movie brings together all the biggest names of the MCU, and fans were eager to see which heroes would team up with one another. However, no one could have seen Bucky Barnes alliance with Rocket coming, and fans are losing it.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You've been warned.

Ever since Rocket was introduced in the MCU, plenty of fans have fantasized about him partnering with Bucky. Both of the heroes know what it is like to be experimented upon and stripped of their person. Audiences may not know everything about Rocket's past, but they saw enough in Guardians of the Galaxy to know it was as traumatic as what the Winter Soldier endured. So, there team-up in Avengers: Infinity War was welcome, and it highlighted the best parts of Rocket.

The scene went down in Wakanda as the Black Order bared down on the city to take Vision. Rocket came to Wakanda with Thor and Groot, and the Guardian was ready to take down the alien army. At one point, Rocket was seen wielding a massive gun as he shot aliens, and he was joined by Bucky not long after. The two fought on their own at first, but Bucky quickly saw there was a better way to fight.

So, he picked up Rocket by his jacket and started spinning on foot with two loaded hands. One hand pulled the trigger on its own gun while the other held Rocket who was now spraying bullets in all the right directions. After taking out the immediate horde, Bucky sat Rocket down, and the Guardian asked how much his gun would cost. Of course, the man said it wasn't for sale, but that did not deter Rocket in any way.

After a short pause, Rocket simply asked Bucky how much his arm would cost, and the other man just walks away in annoyance. The scene leaves Rocket on the battlefield fuming before he tells himself he's definitely taking the prosthetic one way or another.

The scene may have been short, but it fulfilled one of the Marvel fandom's biggest wishes. Bucky and Rocket have finally met and went so far as to team up to save the universe. And, as you can see below, the Internet is buzzing about the hilarious duo.

Did you love this unexpected team-up? Should Bucky haggle his arm with the Guardian? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

Marvel Studios' Black Panther is still in theaters, whole Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters today. It will be followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.