Elizabeth Olsen Says Avengers Movies Do Shoots and Reshoots at Same Time

Reshoots are a normal part of any movie-making process, but for a movie as large in scale as Avengers: Infinity War, it sounds like Marvel Studios has things fairly streamlined — by shooting the film and doing reshoots at the same time.

During a panel at ACE Comic Con in Seattle, Washington this weekend, Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen told moderator Kevin Smith and the audience that when it came to necessary reshoots for the massive Marvel Cinematic Universe film, everything was done pretty much all at once.

“We kind of edit as we go,” Olsen said. “If they know that we have to reshoot something, that was like two weeks ago. They are so on top of it. We were doing reshoots and shooting at the same time. We’d have these like splinter sets that they would build instead of building the whole location.”

Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch went on to explain that this was particularly true with some of her scenes with Paul Bettany (Vision). She revealed that they had to recreate part of a major scene between their characters going from the larger set to the smaller, recreation sets and Bettany explained that, in that particular instance they did the reshoots in a totally different country than the original scene.

“That was Edinburgh behind us, it was Edinburg,” Bettany said. “We were in Atlanta in front of a green scene and I was with you kind of going ‘how the hell is this going to…’”

Not is the idea that the Russo Brothers did reshoots alongside regular filming for Infinity War impressive simply due to the epic scale of the film with all of its moving parts, but it also helps to explain another facet of how Marvel Studios managed to keep as much of Infinity War as possible before its premiere. By tackling reshoots while the actors were already on set doing regular filming, it would have been impossible for those trying to get a glimpse of the production to know exactly what was going on.

Keeping details of the film secret was very much a top priority and in addition to completing reshoots alongside shooting, they didn’t let the actors know what was really going on with the film until the day of shooting — and even then, they took a unique measure to keep things under wraps.

“I found out from the Russos exactly what was going to happen, and it wasn’t until we shot it on that day we learned what the ending was.,” revealed Olsen. “They took us into a van – all of us – we were in a van with air conditioning because it was very hot, and they told us how the movie was going to end, and no one knew. And they were like ‘Now we’re shooting it, Go!’ and we were like ‘How are we supposed to interpret that?’”

