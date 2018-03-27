‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Reaction And Review Embargo Dates Revealed

The first reactions to Avengers: Infinity War won’t surface until days before its worldwide theatrical release.

Avengers: Infinity War social media reactions will be permitted on Monday, April 23 2018 at 10:30 pm PT, following the World Premiere in Hollywood. Full reviews are being held until Tuesday, April 24 at 3 pm PT.

There is no word yet on whether or not Disney will screen Avengers: Infinity War for press ahead of the World Premiere. If Star Wars: The Last Jedi is any indication of Disney’s marketing approach to their event films, the studio might hold back on screening the film to prevent spoilers from leaking out ahead of release. Members of the press conducted interviews at press events for Star Wars: The Last Jedi having not seen the film, with its first screening coming at its World Premiere event.

While members of the press and lucky fans who get to attend the premiere will share their reactions of the film, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has already shared his thoughts on the Marvel Studios ensemble flick. “Avengers: Infinity War is INCREDIBLE. Wow!!!! And that’s all I’ll say for the time being,” Gunn wrote on Twitter.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

