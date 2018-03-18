‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Robert Downey Jr. Goes Green To Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Even Avengers carve out some time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, but Robert Downey Jr. decided to forego his fancy armor for his festivities.

The Iron Man star will be reprising the popular role in Avengers: Infinity War, but it is St. Patrick’s Day after all, and there is no hint of green in the Iron Man suit. That’s why Robert Downey Jr. decided to rock a much different costume to celebrate, showing off a lucky clover spandex suit that, well, has to be seen to be believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the suit has clovers all over it, and he’s wearing some white sunglasses, white sneakers, and a green hat to complete the ensemble. Granted, his hugging of a random tree might be the most attention-worthy thing in the photo, clovers or not.

You can check out the new photo in the image above.

Robert Downey Jr. seems to bring the same level of humor and fun to the Marvel Studios set, and at times is the glue that keeps this whole group together according to Captain America actor Chris Evans.

“He’s always been in my corner and I’ve always felt supported by him. He really brings everybody in to the group and makes sure everyone feels welcome, especially on this last one,” Evans said.

There really wouldn’t be an MCU without Downey Jr. or Iron Man, and Evans thinks he is pretty irreplaceable as the armored hero.

“No matter what it feels like for me, I try to imagine what it feels like for him, because he really did start this,” reflected Evans. “He really is so irreplaceable. Nobody can ever be Iron Man. It’s not a role like Superman or Batman that can kind of find different incarnations, no one can touch it.”

Fans will get a chance to see Iron Man suit up once more (though not in his clover suit) in Avengers: Infinity War, which will hit theaters on April 27.