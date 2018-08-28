‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Deleted Scene Contains Real Life Robert Downey Jr. Easter Egg

A deleted scene from Avengers: Infinity War contains a line of dialogue referencing Robert Downey Jr.‘s real life wedding date.

During the scene which saw Pepper Potts and Tony Stark conversing in Central Park after a jog, the dialogue is a bit more thorough as the baby-on-the-way chatter is expanded. “Last night, I dreamt we had a kid,” Tony said. “We named him after your eccentric uncle, what was his name? Morgan.” It also includes a “decoy date” for Tony and Pepper’s wedding date: August 27.

In reality, Robert Downey Jr. was wed to Susan Downey on August 27, 2005. Either it’s a one in 365 chances coincidence or the writers and Russo Brothers were having a little fun. Either way, it’s unlikely Downey Jr. delivered the lines on set without realizing his character’s decoy wedding date corresponded to his real life wedding.

Tony pleads with Pepper to tell him she is pregnant but she isn’t, though it might be an important bit of dialogue for Avengers 4. She claims they don’t have a wedding date yet and the temporary attempt at August 27 is fake to throw the media off their scent. Then came a surprising cameo from a character who did not make the cut of Avengers: Infinity War, at all: Happy Hogan.

Jon Favreau’s character bolts into the screen riding on a golf cart. “You two should just elope,” Happy bursts out. “Because this media circus that’s going on is driving me crazy! This is me on edge because I’m trying to keep all the pictures out of the paper and off the Internet so your wedding’s not ruined. Just remember that kid from TMZ that you had me trade paint with on the FDR Drive? Well, I got a case against me now!”

The deleted scene also then leads to another cameo for an actor who didn’t make the cut. Happy snaps out of the scene in his golf cart to chase away a paparazzi photographer played by Joe Russo, Avengers: Infinity War‘s co-director. Russo has previously put himself into Marvel films which he has directed, including Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

Avengers: Infinity War is available on blu-ray and DVD now. Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.