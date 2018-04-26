‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Only an hour after the first reviews for Avengers: Infinity War began to hit the internet, review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has tallied enough critical opinions of the film to determine an approximation of positive reviews. According to the site, the film has scored 90 percent positive reviews after tallying more than 60 reviews.

The site’s critical consensus reads, “Avengers: Infinity War ably juggles a dizzying array of MCU heroes in the fight against their gravest threat yet — and ends with a cliffhanger expertly designed to keep fans coming back for more.”

With some films ultimately tallying hundreds of reviews, there are still many more opinions that could be tallied to drive the number up or down by a few percentage points, but it seems safe to say that the film is a success.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis claims that, while the film is an overall success, it proved to be a difficult task to balance the massive roster of heroes.

“As dense as Infinity War might be, the characters are mostly scattered to different locations throughout. With multiple narratives being intertwined, the Russo Brothers put on a master class in balance. In a moment when one might think, ‘I haven’t seen Doctor Strange in a bit,’ the next cut will bring Benedict Cumberbatch to the frame. Some sequences do not seamlessly flow from one moment to the next, but Infinity War‘s relentless pace make the two-and-a-half hour movie fly by all too quickly.”

ScreenCrush‘s Matt Singer noted that the complex film will mostly appeal to die-hard Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, explaining, “If you’re a fan of these characters and you’re invested in their fates, there are plenty of thrills. But you better be really invested.”

At the New York Times, A.O. Scott notes that the spectacle of the film is its ultimate downfall, detailing, “The noisy, bloated spectacles of combat were surely the most expensive parts of the movie, but the money seems less like an imaginative tool than a substitute for genuine imagination.”

While the distinction hasn’t been granted yet, fans can expect Rotten Tomatoes to offer Avengers: Infinity War its official “Fresh” distinction.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters this Friday.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

[H/T Twitter, RottenTomatoes]