Avengers: Infinity War – Russos Say Avengers 4 Finishes The Story Started In Winter Soldier

Avengers: Infinity War has a rather large story to tell, but it isn’t going to ignore the more personal threads for each character.

Avengers 4 will be Joe and Anthony Russo’s fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, first taking the reigns for Captain America: Winter Soldier and then subsequently Captain America: Civil War and now Infinity War. According to Joe Russo, fans will definitely see a conclusion to that long-running story of Captain America in Infinity War.

“For us, this was the challenge of telling the story but also completing the personal journey that we started as storytellers in Winter Soldier,” Joe Russo said. “So the story that began in Winter Soldier and that ends in Avengers 4 is a, there’s a very personal arc there for us. I think you’ll understand our point of view as filmmakers and who we are as people when you watch all four of those movies together.”

Winter Soldier took some chances, but luckily it all paid off, and it confirmed for The Russos they should just trust their instincts with the character.

“Yes, that was a revelation for us, to be honest with you, because we didn’t know going into Winter Soldier,” Anthony said. “We knew why we wanted to make the movie. We knew what we loved about the character. We knew where we wanted to take it and what we wanted to do with that movie. But we didn’t know how anybody else in the world would respond. So, having the movie received like that was a validation for Joe and me that we should just stick with our instincts and our passion for the material and run with that. And hopefully, that’s what’s going to translate to audiences.”

The Captain America movies have been one of Marvel’s strongest series as a result, and fans are getting a little nervous that this could be the character’s last adventure on the big screen. If it is though, it’s a stellar legacy he’s leaving behind, and The Russos are a bit part of why.

