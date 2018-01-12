New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set Photo Might Answer A Lot Of Questions

A new photo from the set of Avengers: Infinity War might have solved more than a few mysteries.

Most of those mysteries have come from previous set photos that showed the Infinity War actors in old costumes. Those costumes are from the original Avengers, and specifically the battle of New York. Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. have all been spotted, and it could have to do with B.A.R.F.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new photo reveals an orange case with the words Binary Augmented Retro-Framing, which you might remember from Captain America: Civil War. It’s a technology, specifically an implant, that connects with the user’s hippocampus, allowing that person to relive and project their memories for everyone to see.

Tony Stark used it in Civil War to display a memory involving his mom and dad when he was younger before both of them were killed. In Infinity War it could very well be used by someone trying to remember or relive the events from the invasion of New York, and that could very well be Tony Stark once more.

Tony had a very memorable experience during that fight, seeing the blackness of space as the oncoming Chitauri armies descended towards Earth. He ultimately made it through before the portal closed, but that definitely left a mark on him.

Perhaps there is a particular sequence that someone is looking for in Infinity War as the key to taking down Thanos, or maybe someone is just reminiscing after the death of one of their fellow heroes. Tons of possibilities here and fans will have to wait a bit longer to get more details.

Avengers: Infinity War currently enjoys a 4.40 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, making it the most anticipated film of 2018 by our users. You can submit your own score for the film here.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, while Ant-Man and the Wasp lands in theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel lands next on March 8, 2019, while Avengers 4 hits theaters on May 3, 2019.