Over 1,000 ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Showtimes Are Sold Out According To Fandango

Avengers: Infinity War is already sold out on more than 1,000 screens ahead of its Thursday debut, according to ticket retailer Fandango (via CNN).

Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster has a chance of toppling the biggest opening of all time, $248 million, currently held by Disney’s own Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Fandango is reporting more than 1,000 of its Infinity War showtimes have already sold out since tickets went on sale March 16.

In response to the high demand, theater owners continue to add new showings on the site, including a 3:05 a.m. Friday morning showing in New York.

Last week, the online ticketing site reported Infinity War was out-selling Marvel’s last seven movies combined.

Black Panther, released in February, was Fandango’s best-selling superhero movie pre-sale in the site’s history — figures the Avengers sequel surpassed in just six hours.

Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, says one reason for the early success is Infinity War acting as the culmination of a decade’s worth of films.

“This is Marvel’s pièce de résistance,” Robbins told CNNMoney. “It’s the payoff to ten years of world-building and character development that have helped change pop culture. The entire concept of a sprawling, multi-franchise universe on this scale is something audiences had never seen before, and that creates a must-see event aura.”

Infinity War is selling twice as many tickets as Black Panther at the same point in its sales cycle, indicating Marvel Studios is on pace to outdo its own superhero hit that proved a global phenomenon over the past three months.

Black Panther grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the tenth highest-grossing film of all time.

It’s also the number one superhero movie of all time domestically, and Black Panther‘s breakout characters playing key roles in the fight for the universe could draw even more eyes to the crossover event epic.

“With several of that film’s characters and locales featuring prominently in Infinity War there couldn’t have been a more perfect lead-in,” Robbins explained. “It’s like having the two biggest rock stars in the world co-headline a concert: no one’s leaving after the first act.”

Infinity War will reach more than 4,200 screens, a number on par with the 4,276 theaters dominated by Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

That film ranks seventh in the top ten highest-grossing movies of all time with $1.40 billion, just two spots behind The Avengers, which pulled in $1.51 billion in 2012.

Avengers: Infinity War launches early showings starting Thursday, April 26.