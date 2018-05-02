‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Shuri Schools Bruce In New Clip

Bruce Banner and Tony Stark need to make some room for a new science bro, and her name is Shuri.

The Avengers have two resident geniuses on hand in Banner and Stark, but as Black Panther showed, Shuri might be smarter than both of them, and in the new Infinity War clip even gets to school the former. Vision is on a med table in the new clip, as Shuri and Banner analyze him.

Shuri sees that Vision is polymorphic, with Banner reveling that they had to attach each neuron nonsequentially. That prompts Shuri to ask “why didn’t you just reprogram the synapses to work connectively?”

Banner has a rather befuddled look on his face as Vision turns towards him, also curious. Banner responds “because…we didn’t’ think of it?”

You can check out the new clip in the video above.

Fans met Shuri for the first time in Black Panther, and she definitely quickly became a fan favorite. Fans will see her reprise the role in a big way in Infinity War, and Shuri actor Letitia Wright recently broke down what motivates her as a character.

“She’s someone that doesn’t wear her emotions on her sleeve. She uses that to motivate her to create weapons and protection for her family that’s beyond explanation or beyond comparison because she doesn’t want to have a loss again. So she’s going to do whatever it takes to protect her family.”

Shuri won’t be the only one turning up for Infinity War, as Okoye, M’Baku, and of course, T’Challa are all primed to show up as well.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.