‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Special Look Released

Disney has just revealed a special look at Avengers: Infinity War – and you can check it out above! The special look aired during Disney Channel‘s Zombie movie on Friday night.

The special look contains a new intro by Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland. The Avengers: Infinity War footage shown is a combination of footage from the first trailer and the Super Bowl TV spot. The only difference we noted is that Thor can be heard screaming, which wasn’t in the previous footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent leaks and/or releases from Avengers: Infinity War have included a first look at Thanos in his battle armor, and some new promo art that reveals new looks at big character changes, as well as new looks at villains like Proxima Midnight.

Marvel Studios has found a solid middleground between revealing a lot of Infinity War details and being overly secretive. The campaign of new reveals and promotion has been carefully crafted, to the point that we’re still in the dark about major official details. That will no doubt change as the film’s May release date draws closer – much to the chagrin of some fans.

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.