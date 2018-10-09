Zendaya Reacts to Spider-Man’s Last Moments In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The final minutes of Avengers: Infinity War were certainly hard to watch for Marvel fans around the world, as many of their favorite characters were dusted away into nothing after the snap of Thanos. Of all these “deaths” however, none were more gut-wrenching that Spider-Man.

As Tom Holland‘s character fell into Tony Stark’s arms, pleading that he wasn’t ready to go, every single fan in every single theater could feel the tears swelling up in their eyes. Apparently, the same can be said of Holland’s Marvel co-stars.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During a recent press tour for her new movie Smallfoot, Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya was asked about her reaction to that emotional Infinity War scene. Like the rest of the world, the actress had a hard time holding back the tears as Peter Parker slipped away.

“I was just as emotional as everyone else,” the actress told MTV International. “I mean, I didn’t cry. The tear didn’t fall, but it was definitely there. I was getting misty, I will say that. I got misty.”

Despite Peter’s ending in that film, a sequel to Homecoming is on the way. Zendaya will be reprising her role as Michelle, aka MJ, in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which has been shooting in Europe for the last couple of months.

When asked about her role in the new film, Zendaya said that she and her co-stars having been loving their time on set, and she’s excited for a bigger part this time around.

“I don’t know, we’ve just been having a lot of fun. It’s been great to just, kind of, be back in our groove again,” she said. “I guess because I only had like two lines in the first one, anything’s kind of exciting, right? Like, I’ll take anything!”

You can watch the full interview with Zendaya here.

Did you get “misty” when Spider-Man said goodbye in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Tom Holland and Zendaya will return in Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.