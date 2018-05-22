‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Address If Star-Lord Is To Blame

Avengers catching blame for Thanos‘ win in Avengers: Infinity War might be relieved of some heat thanks to the writers recent comments.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely are very much aware of the Marvel Studios heroes who are being blamed by fans for Thanos’ victory. The Mad Titan managed to collect each Infinity Stone, snap his fingers, and erase half of the universe thanks to certain heroes making certain moves or decisions along the way. However, while Star-Lord is hotly blamed for punching the Titan when Iron Man and Spider-Man could have otherwise gotten the Infinity Gauntlet from him, the writers claim it isn’t necessarily on him.

“I do love this debate I’ve seen online of ‘It’s Star-Lord’s fault! It’s Doctor Strange’s fault! It’s Thor’s fault!’” McFeely told Collider. “Everyone has a part to play in their failure. If Steve and Tony could’ve just gotten together everybody would’ve been… If Civil War hadn’t have happened the Avengers would’ve been united. There’s plenty of blame to go around and maybe there’s nothing they could’ve done about it.”

Without the Infinity Stones, Thanos is still a mighty force, as shown in the first scene of the film where he pummeled the Hulk with only one lodged in his Gauntlet.

“Thanos trashed half of the universe without the Stones,” Markus said. “I mean, he went from planet to planet slaughtering people. He’s unbelievably powerful without the Stones. I think they would’ve been very disappointed to get the glove off of him and find he was still beating the daylights out of them.”

Avengers: Infinity War co-director has previously stated that the blame need not fall entirely on Star-Lord. In fact, he pointed out that Thor might be equally to blame.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.” The God of Thunder hasn’t been known for his intelligence but acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

