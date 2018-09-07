‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Fan Arrives On ‘Avengers 4’ Set

A Marvel fan named Nem, who came to the attention of the Russo Brothers after ComicBook.com and other outlets reported on his dozens of trips to see Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, has arrived on the set of Avengers 4.

The film, which is currently in reshoots, is the first time Marvel Studios have returned to production on an Avengers movie since Nem scored the invitation to hang out on the set of the hugely-anticipated finale to Marvel’s Infinity saga.

During an interview on a June episode of ComicBook NOW, Mitchell was surprised with a special invitation from co-director Joe Russo to visit the set of Avengers 4…and today on Twitter, Nem was seen hanging out with Joe’s brother and co-director Anthony:

Not sure anyone on this planet has watched Infinity War more than @NemRaps. Welcome to the A4 set. We make these movies for fans like you… pic.twitter.com/g8ivdDDLjp — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) September 7, 2018

When the movie was still in theaters, Nem sat down with ComicBook.com at one of his two favorite movie theaters in the Charlotte, North Carolina area — the AMC Concord Mills — to talk about his journey.

“I’m trying to hit that 14,000,605 number,” Mitchell joked. “The first time I saw it, I said this is the greatest movie I’ve ever seen. They put everything in there that they wanted to. They were very ballsy with the things that they did with it. A lot of guts to do what they did. After I saw it the first time, I was like, ‘I’m probably gonna see this five or six more times.’ And after the sixth time, I was like, ‘I’m just gonna keep on watching it!’”

By viewing number 44, Mitchell had earned himself an invitation to the premiere of Avengers 4 when the Russo Brothers caught wind of his dedication. However, it was just beginning, as Joe Russo sent an additional invitation via ComicBook NOW for Mitchell, seen in the video above.

“Hey Nem, this is Joe Russo, how are you?” Joe Russo started. “I just wanted to start by thanking you for being the most incredible Avengers: Infinity War fan in the world and we’re ecstatic to host you as our guest at the Avengers 4 premiere which will be in April. We’ll get you dates as it gets closer. I also want to extend an invite to you to come to the set in Atlanta. This fall, we’ll be doing some pick-ups on Avengers 4, so please bring the family, come on down, you’re our guest, our honored guest. We’ll pick a great day for you when most of the cast is there. It’ll be a great time. So, again, thank you for your support, you’ve inspired a lot of Marvel fans around the world, and really looking forward to meeting you soon.”

Of course, this means Mitchell will be the first to get a look at Avengers 4, with the only exceptions being those actually involved with the movie. The film did not have a press day on set as to avoid any potential spoilers and possibly due to the fact that most of its production was completed prior to Avengers: Infinity War‘s release.

