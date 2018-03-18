‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Is Darth Vader “Multiplied” by Ten

Avengers: Infinity War is set to introduce quite a lot of new elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the official unveiling of a pretty formidable foe.

ComicBook.com was among the press who got to visit the set of Infinity War last year, where directors Joe and Anthony Russo talked about the film’s antagonist, Thanos (Josh Brolin). And as Anthony Russo explained, the goal is to have fans hold Thanos to a similar regard as one of the most iconic villains in movie history.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” Anthony Russo explained. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Joe Russo echoed a similar sentiment to ComicBook.com last summer, and warned that fans should be emotionally ready to see just how ruthless Thanos can be.

“The stakes are incredibly high,” Russo says of the situation in Avengers: Infinity War. “I wanted to turn Thanos into Darth Vader for a new generation. He’s an incredibly intense character. Sociopathic. He takes no prisoners. I think the audience needs to be prepared when they go see these movies.”

And according to hints from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, that could involve Thanos doing something particularly shocking in the opening minutes of Infinity War.

“You know, we’ve been teasing Thanos since the very first Avengers film.” Feige teased late last year. “Remember the end of Avengers, the very end of the movie he turns around in the chair and you realize something bad is coming. We’ve been teasing him for years and the trick is when you tease something for that long you have to deliver. So, within the first five minutes of Infinity War people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

We’ll get to see exactly how Thanos’ role in the film plays out when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

