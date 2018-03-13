‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets Awesome Thanos IMAX Fan Poster

Avengers: Infinity War mania is really ramping up, as Marvel Studios’ biggest milestone crossover film is now less than fifty days away from release. However, while we’ve seen some new Avengers: Infinity War promo materials as of late, it’s been the new wave of fan-art that’s actually gotten our blood pumping harder than anything else. Case in point:

This poster admittedly says more than the recent Avengers: Infinity War IMAX recap trailer ever did. Seeing Thanos quite literally towering over the film like this, conveys the scope and power of IMAX’s increased aspect ratio, while the reaching motion actually invokes the idea of 3D being a part of Marvel Cinematic Universe experience.

There’s also been a lot of recent debate about what this strange orange-tinted planet we see Thanos on in the Infinity War trailer actually is. Initial speculation was that it’s Battleworld, a Marvel Comics realm made from an amalgamation of other realms, but more recent theories point to it possibly being the spiritual realm that exists inside the Soul Stone, which may already be in either Thanos or Iron Man’s possession.

Personally speaking, a more likely scenario (based on the footage we’ve seen so far) is Thanos and The Black Order coming to Earth and being met in NYC back Marvel Superhero opposition that includes Iron Man and Spider-Man. Both of those heroes are pulled into a portal by Thanos’ newly-acquired Space Infinity Stone, where then are then forced to do battle on a strange alien world. This is further confirmed by the fact that big planet that Thanos is seen hurling at our heroes is an actual place, not a figment: the ruins of Thanos’ home planet, Titan. As the trailer footage suggests, that battle doesn’t end well for the heroes.

The question then becomes: where does the story go from there? What fate befalls Iron Man and Spider-Man – do they both make it home? We kind of have early confirmation that Spidey will get home safe, as the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel is said to begin right when Avengers 4 ends. However, the future is not at all guaranteed for Iron Man.

Some major MCU characters will die in Avengers 3 & 4, and they will stay dead. Iron Man could definitely be one of them. There’s a reason that Thanos is depicted as being this ominous and formidable – even in this fan poster.

