‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Are Ready to Ring in the New Year With Thanos’ Snap

It’s New Year’s Eve 2018, and Marvel fans are ready to celebrate the end of this year by reliving its greatest feat in entertainment: Avengers: Infinity War!

For weeks now, various Marvel fan sites have been plotting time tables detailing for how fans can sync the New Year’s Day 2019 ball drop with various key moments in Avengers: Infinity War. And, as you can see from all the social media buzz listed below, quite a few fans are planning to start the year off with Thanos!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Schedule

Here are the times to start IW to have your favorite IW moments occur during the ball drop!



9:48:51 Thanos Snap



10:30 Gamora Drop



9:44:22 Spidey Dusting (thx @spideystights)



10:14:32 Thor Entrance



start your new year off right! — ? (@VSFalcon23) December 31, 2018

Here’s the complete schedule of how you can sync key moments of Avengers: Infinity War with the New Year’s ball drop.

You’re welcome.

Team Thanos

Me and my sisters were watching Avengers: Infinity War accompanied by Thanos’ snap into the New Year! Happy 2019 everyone! #HappyNewYear #Happy2019 #TeamThanos Perfectly balanced, as all things should be~ ☕ pic.twitter.com/o5xrPQD870 — D.B. (@daleessa) December 31, 2018

As you can see, Thanos still has some ride-or-die hardcore fans out there, who aim to start the year off on a balanced foot.

Sick Pleasures

Friendly reminder:



If you are staying home this evening and enjoy watching half of all creatures in the universe crumble to dust, you can start Avengers: Infinity War at 9:48:54pm to reign in the New Year with Thanos’ snap. #HappyNewYear #AvengersInfinityWar #Marvel — Christian Franklin (@JCFrank57) December 31, 2018

Some men aren’t looking for anything logical, like money. They can’t be bought, bullied, reasoned, or negotiated with. Some men just want to watch the world burn…

…or watch it crumble to dust.

Thank You, Marvel

Avengers: Infinity War is just the gift that keeps on giving. From the Netflix release on Christmas, to this New Year’s celebration event. Marvel does the holidays right!

Not Gonna Do It

Wanted to watch #InfinityWar at 9:48:54pm New Year’s Eve so Thanos’ snap ushers in a perfectly balanced 2019 but decided against it. — cayliss (@geeknmarlz) December 31, 2018

This guy is holding off on indulging in the Thanos’ mayhem as a way to start the year.

Maybe he’s superstitious? And maybe he should be.

The Great Hope

If I watch Infinity War tonight and make sure that the Thanos snap is on the stroke of midnight, will half my problems be gone in the new year? — Borgy ?? (@Borgus17) December 31, 2018

…Meanwhile, this guy is looking for the logic in engaging in this new New Year’s ritual.

Could it work? Only one way to find out!

It’s An Event

If there’s no other proof that Avengers: Infinity War is a bondafide cultural phenomenon, this New Year’s Snap countdown even has its own marketing campaign!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.