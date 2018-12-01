‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Concept Art Reveals Intense Thanos vs. Doctor Strange Battle

Newly revealed concept artwork from Avengers: Infinity War reveals an epic battle between Thanos and Doctor Strange that didn’t make it into the film.

The artwork was revealed by Marvel Studios senior visual development artist Anthony Francisco. The artwork show Thanos and Doctor Strange wielding huge amounts of cosmic and arcane power against each other.

“THANOS! Fighting Doctor Strange on Titan,” Francisco writes in the Instagram post. “I helped with concepting some ideas for their battle. This was one of my suggestions. My description was … Thanos has 4 or 5 of the infinity stones , how would a battle with Dr Strange look like… and make sure it looks epic and something you haven’t seen before 🙂 ! Manipulating gas from a nearby star or pulling lava from the center of a planet was what I was trying out. I also transported comets and rocks from a nearby moon or planet to rain down on Strange (i will post that next) Keyframe moments like these are really fun to do, specially fulfilling when you can see how it helped in the final result in the film!”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.