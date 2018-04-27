Avengers Fans Are Reviving The Snap as Hilarious TikTok Trend

Even though Avengers: Infinity War dusted away half of all life within the Marvel Cinematic Universe nearly three years ago, The Snap is alive as ever thanks to a hilarious new TikTok trend taking the internet by storm. Over the past few weeks, a new sound has been circulating on the flourishing social network that TikTokers have used as the go-to Marvel meme. The effect features a brief yell as the screen starts to blur, and people are using it to try completing mundane tasks before they're "snapped" like the Avengers in Infinity War.

Naturally, this leads to some pretty hilarious situations of TikTokers pretending they've started to dust at the most inopportune times. The sound itself — which uses TikTok's native Ghosted filter — was first used by TikToker user @goshuajonzalez, and the rest of the platform have responded exceptionally well to it, as users craft their own personal versions of The Snap to a hilarious effect.

Keep scrolling to see some of the trend's funniest videos.