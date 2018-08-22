‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Theory Suggests Ant-Man Plays Key Role in Doctor Strange’s Plan

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently exists, there are nothing but questions regarding what’s next for the Avengers. Thanos’ snap, Doctor Strange’s cryptic messages, the ending of Ant-Man and the Wasp — it’s all connected, we just aren’t quite sure how. At least, not yet.

The answers will come with Avengers 4 next May, but until then, we’ll be limited to dissecting the Infinity War Blu-ray and coming up with new, inventive theories. One user on Reddit came up with their own theory regarding Ant-Man and Doctor Strange, and this one might just carry some weight heading into the final Avengers film.

We’ve all wondered why Doctor Strange waited so long to give Thanos the Time Stone. If he knew he had to give it up in order for them to eventually win, why not do it right away? According to this theory from Reddit user Trullius, it might have something to do with the journey of Ant-Man.

“I think Doctor Strange was waiting for Ant-Man to get in the Quantum Realm at the exact right point before the Pyms got snapped,” Trullius writes. “Any sooner and he wouldn’t be able to enter the Quantum Realm where he can intercept a time vortex.”

As everyone has guessed, Avengers 4 will likely deal with some sort of time travel. Ant-Man being in the Quantum Realm allows the Avengers to harness that sort of power. If you recall, Janet mentions the time vortex just before sending Scott into the Quantum Realm. That will probably be the key to the defeat of Thanos, in some way, shape, or form.

For Doctor Strange, this also makes plenty of sense. Had he given up the stone sooner, the Pym family would have been snapped away before sending Scott into the Quantum Realm, ruining the one chance the Avengers will have at affecting time.

While there may not be any more evidence of this theory in Avengers: Infinity War or Ant-Man and the Wasp, it definitely makes a lot of sense. It will be interesting to see how it holds up against what actually goes down in Avengers 4 next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD. Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.