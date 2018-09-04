Marvel Studios Super Cut Reveals Thor’s Favorite Word

There’s a scene in Thor: Ragnarok where the events of the previous film in the franchise are being re-enacted as part of a play with a certain Shakespearean oeuvre dominating the performances.

Well, those dramatic sensibilities extend beyond the stage and into the Asgardians’ every day struggles, as evidenced by Thor‘s penchant to be overdramatic. In a new supercut compiled by one Reddit fan, the God of Thunder tends to be theatrical when expressing grief or anger. Check it out in the video below:

We’re not saying Thor doesn’t deserve a good cry now and again. The character has experienced more loss than perhaps anyone else in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From being Unworthy to losing his mother, his brother, his father, his sister, his home, his best friend, his brother (again), and finally being bested by Thanos, few have experienced more loss than Thor Odinson.

That anger and guilt affects him in the final act of Avengers: Infinity War when he has the opportunity to stop Thanos, but instead chooses to inflict pain as it were doled out to him earlier in the film. Co-director Joe Russo spoke with ComicBook.com about that scene, saying Thor possibly deserves more blame in the Avengers’ defeat than Star-Lord, who lost his temper and ruined his allies attempts to remove the Infinity Gauntlet.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Hemsworth was seemingly done with playing the God of Thunder, but after his time filming Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, it seems like he might extend his stay beyond next year’s sequel.

“It was the biggest superhero film opening ever. The film continues to smash records left right and center and, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — it’s all thanks to you guys,” Hemsworth said on Instagram. “Thank you so much, everyone who continues to support these characters and the Marvel Universe. We’re going to keep trying to crank them out for you, if you let us.”

We’ll find out how many more times Thor cries “Nooooooo!” When Avengers 4 premieres in theaters May 3, 2019.