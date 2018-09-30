‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Build Their Own Super Realistic Stormbreaker

Thor spent most of Avengers: Infinity War on a quest to build a new weapon to replace Mjolnir. The result was Stormbreaker, and now mortals from Midgard have recreated its glory in real-life.

Hacksmith Industries has previously built Captain America’s Wakandan shield from Avengers: Infinity War, but now they’re looking to become worthy of the power of Thor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the video of Stormbreaker being assembled above and see photos from the process on Instagram.

Thor teamed up with the Guardians of the Galaxy Rocket Raccoon and Groot on his quest to find Nidavellir, the home of the dwarves who forged weapons from the heart of a dying star. There he found only Etri, the others having been slaughtered by Thanos. Together, they forged Stormbreaker, but Groot had to lift the hammer to complete it with his own arm.

That moment left some fans wondering if that meant Groot was one of those worthy to lift Thor’s hammer. Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo clarified that is not the case, pointing out that the worthiness enchantment that Odin placed on Mjolnir was specific to that original hammer and does not transfer over to all of Thor’s weapon.

“Mjolnir requires worthiness, not Stormbreaker,” the Russos tweeted from the official Avengers Twitter account.

The Russos also explained why they grouped those heroes together in Infinity War.

“Tonally, [it’s] one of our favorite scenes in the movie. Thor is at his lowest point that he’s been in any of the films. He’s lost everything. And he’s been partnered up with Rocket, who is perhaps one of the least emotional characters in the Marvel universe,” Joe Russo said. “We thought that would be an interesting pairing if Thor had to pour his heart out to a character who — to a certain extent — lacks empathy, and see if it would affect that character in some way. I think what we love so much about the scene is how complicated the scene is. It’s at times absurd and funny and completely tragic.”

Anthony Russo added, “It’s a threshold moment for the character where you really realize he has nothing left. And for us as storytellers, it’s a wonderful place to take a character when you strip everything away. That’s something that we tried to do with Captain America throughout our run with him, so to have Thor in a similar place and to be able to find what’s left when you take everything away from Thor, it’s a great journey for us as storytellers.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.