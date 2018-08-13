‘Avenger: Infinity War’: Chadwick Boseman Reminds Chris Hemsworth He Should Have Gone for Thanos’ Head

Thor should have gone for the head, and Black Panther is here to remind him.

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his birthday yesterday and his Avengers: Infinity War co-star Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther, sent out a belated birthday message reminding Hemsworth that Thor should have cut off Thanos’ head when he had the chance.

“Shoulda gone for his head, bro,” Boseman tweeted. “It was literally right there. Just sayin. Happy belated Born Day, @chrishemsworth!”

Shoulda gone for his head, bro. It was literally right there. Just sayin. Happy belated Born Day, @chrishemsworth! #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/oc3NNGWBBU — Chadwick Boseman (@chadwickboseman) August 12, 2018

But Thor didn’t go for the head, and Black Panther and several other Marvel characters paid the price when Thanos snapped his finger with the Infinity Gauntlet. Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo explained to ComicBook.com previously why Thor went for the wound instead of the kill and why fans should be as mad at him as they were at Star-Lord.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos’ chest and not his head,” Russo said. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge. Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make, and hopefully the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories. Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Thor will have a chance to make things right in the fourth Avengers movie, which Hemsworth has previously said is even more shocking than Infinity War.

“If you were shocked by [Infinity War], I think the second one is even more shocking, for other reasons entirely,” Hemsworth said. “That’s what kind of blew me away the first time I read both scripts, is how they managed to orchestrate so many different characters but give them each their own separate shot and moments, and have it be elevated and feel fresh and unique — not just like a messy, thrown-together assembly of these guys.

“The second one I’m probably even more excited about. Just for people to see. I just think it’s another step again. Each step we seem to take with these films, I’ve loved the fact that there’s been growth and evolution and it continues to surprise people as opposed to sort of flatlining, which was obviously always a fear — that they’d run out of ideas or run dry of creative excitement. For me, this whole experience has been incredible. In particular the last one.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available is now available as a digital download and on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.